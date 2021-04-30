Mike Vasavada
SharkSmart Pro - Login screen with video

Just sharing the login screen for a field service mobility tool we have built to input shark and other alerts as part of the SharkSmart program in NSW by team at Mobiddiction.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
