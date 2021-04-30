🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
In April, we took on a 30-day sketchbook challenge to boost our creativity! The idea was to set aside some time each day to draw; free from pressure or judgement, just doing what we enjoy doing. We didn't complete each day, but it was enjoyable to interpret the prompts, give it our individual takes and share our work with each other.
Have you completed any sketchbook challenges? Or maybe you're interested in taking one on? Let us know!