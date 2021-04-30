Akko Terasawa

dTV "We Are Party Animals" VR Scope

dTV "We Are Party Animals" VR Scope events branding design
a-nation is one of the biggest live concert events in the summer by avex. Most of the audience is in their 20s and they like vibrant moments, which is why the scope applied RGB-ish bright colors.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
