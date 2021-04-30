Colorkrew

CHANGE OR DIE T-Shirt design

CHANGE OR DIE T-Shirt design white black zoom logo shirtdesign shirt tshirts tshirtdesign print 2d tshirt change
Hey Guys,
next week is golden week in Japan and we get one week off.
It's been a while to post and I will post more frequently after next week.
I hope you like our t-shirt design and motto.
If you want to check out more, please visit our page
https://www.colorkrew.com/en/

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
