I would like to share you my e-learning app design, hope you like it. I made this for our lab's monthly challenge!

This is actually a redesign of a Learning Management System (LMS) in my university called CELOE. I wasn't statisfied with the current UI/UX of it. Thus, I wanted to try to make a better design of it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

I would also love to hear some feedbacks if there are any!

Thanks!

