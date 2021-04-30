Rifqiandi

E-Learning App

E-Learning App
I would like to share you my e-learning app design, hope you like it. I made this for our lab's monthly challenge!
This is actually a redesign of a Learning Management System (LMS) in my university called CELOE. I wasn't statisfied with the current UI/UX of it. Thus, I wanted to try to make a better design of it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
I would also love to hear some feedbacks if there are any!
Thanks!
