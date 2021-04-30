Y the Wait - Best App To Order Food Online Near Me

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Looking for order food online near me options? The 'Nearby' feature of Y the Wait App lets you view all the restaurants in your area. You can pick your choice by filtering the search results. The app lets you order food for dine-in, takeaway as well as home delivery.