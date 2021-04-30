Collective

Pora Eroz

cute robot droid 3d render robot zambia coronarender cinema4d 3d modeling 3dartist
A simple robot render i did a week ago.
If interested you can watch how i made this here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SK5rbrBDSOI&t=1s

