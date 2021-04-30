Saberin hasan

Pouch Sachet Packaging design.

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
Pouch Sachet Packaging design. animation graphicdesignerneeded web app design logo ux ui vector illustration adobe illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Pouch and Sachet Design.

Uniqueness. Similar to visual attractiveness, By packaging design we offer something unique to truly appeal to customers, although uniqueness can manifest itself in several different ways. Packaging designs need to capture attention from the shelf, but once they draw customers in, your product needs to hold their interest.

To hire/contact or any query:

E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like