Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern

Snapchat campaign software

Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern
Andrew Rice for Build Midwestern
Hire Us
  • Save
Snapchat campaign software ui ux design ui software design app design uidesign cocacola fanta snapchat
Snapchat campaign software ui ux design ui software design app design uidesign cocacola fanta snapchat
Download color palette
  1. fanta-thumb.jpg
  2. fanta2.jpg

We were tasked with designing the ui for this Fanta snapchat campaign analytics platform. Don't ya want ta fanta fanta?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Build Midwestern
Build Midwestern
A digital first agency grounded by our Midwestern roots.
Hire Us

More by Build Midwestern

View profile
    • Like