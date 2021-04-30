Brett Connally

Social Movement Branding Campaign - Poster Design

Brett Connally
Brett Connally
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Movement Branding Campaign - Poster Design blue logo badge trendy typography identity collateral minimal branding design
Social Movement Branding Campaign - Poster Design blue logo badge trendy typography identity collateral minimal branding design
Social Movement Branding Campaign - Poster Design blue logo badge trendy typography identity collateral minimal branding design
Download color palette
  1. C26E6D33-3061-4A53-9D60-DDB8D36382A6.jpeg
  2. F4D62586-3B02-44DA-8707-C57F30752ACE.jpeg
  3. 1D6E3658-FD00-412B-8996-FA3648D497B8.jpeg

Get ready for a new social media platform to take the world by storm. Real thinking, divergent problem solving techniques, and beautiful design to support. From hand drawn lettering and illustrations to custom motion graphics animation — its all coming. Keep listening.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Brett Connally
Brett Connally
Welcome.
Hire Me

More by Brett Connally

View profile
    • Like