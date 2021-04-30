netbramha studios

Covid-19 Vaccination drive

netbramha studios
netbramha studios
Hire Me
  • Save
Covid-19 Vaccination drive business illustration ux website netbramha design ui vaccination vaccines vaccine india covid 19 covid19 covid
Download color palette

Come May 1st and the vaccinations for the 18-45 age group open, marking probably one of the biggest vaccination drives countrywide considering our huge youth population.

While getting registered and finding a slot for the same currently looks tough, keeping in mind the acute demand for the vaccines, it's our message to everyone to not give up, and keep trying.

Vaccines are the only solution we have - the only thing that can accelerate normalcy everywhere.

netbramha studios
netbramha studios
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by netbramha studios

View profile
    • Like