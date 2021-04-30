Covid-19 Vaccination drive

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Come May 1st and the vaccinations for the 18-45 age group open, marking probably one of the biggest vaccination drives countrywide considering our huge youth population.
While getting registered and finding a slot for the same currently looks tough, keeping in mind the acute demand for the vaccines, it's our message to everyone to not give up, and keep trying.
Vaccines are the only solution we have - the only thing that can accelerate normalcy everywhere.