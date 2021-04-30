Ameya Buty

Haptic-Touch Enabled Keyboard UI

Ameya Buty
Ameya Buty
  • Save
Haptic-Touch Enabled Keyboard UI invisionstudio sketch macbook mbp macbookpro apple
Download color palette

The traditional keyboard, will now be a touch-screen. The touch-screen is the portion visible between the speakers. It is haptic enabled, so that when you press any key, the user will get a haptic feedback from it. Only the TouchID is not touch-screen 😂.
We get the Dock at the bottom of the touch-screen too, easy to access. So is the control centre.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/111096747/Haptic-Enabled-Touch-Screen-for-MacBook-Pro-Concept

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Ameya Buty
Ameya Buty

More by Ameya Buty

View profile
    • Like