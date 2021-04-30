Ellie Stringer

Box Lacrosse Eventing App

app product design sports lacrosse accessible a11y ipad montreal interaction identity
Responsive web app created mostly to be used via a tablet in-stadium to event box lacrosse games. The app had to be intuitive, easy and speedy to use in order to capture the data and feed it to the jumbotron in real-time.

