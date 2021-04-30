Box Lacrosse Eventing App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Responsive web app created mostly to be used via a tablet in-stadium to event box lacrosse games. The app had to be intuitive, easy and speedy to use in order to capture the data and feed it to the jumbotron in real-time.