Hunter Paramore

Zelda: BOTW UI Kit Featured on Figma

Hunter Paramore
Hunter Paramore
  • Save
Zelda: BOTW UI Kit Featured on Figma vector illustration zelda ui design system figma
Download color palette

Logged into Figma today to see that the UI kit I made for Zelda: Breath of the Wild was featured on their New and Noteworthy section for the week. Super happy!

https://www.figma.com/community/file/965825767811358609/Zelda-BOTW-UI-Kit

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Hunter Paramore
Hunter Paramore
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Hunter Paramore

View profile
    • Like