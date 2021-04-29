Nathalie Hernández

King of Hearts 🍃

Nathalie Hernández
Nathalie Hernández
  • Save
King of Hearts 🍃 digitalart drawing illustration
Download color palette

This is part of a custom made deck of cards to be used as a wedding gift. The idea was to make each set (heart, diamond, spade & clover) as a plant and have a different activity that the bride & groom loved to do.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Nathalie Hernández
Nathalie Hernández

More by Nathalie Hernández

View profile
    • Like