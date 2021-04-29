Sofia Annisa Ramadani

Perahu Kertas

Perahu Kertas illustration
This illustration is my personal project. I ever dreaming to drive a paper boat of my own when i was a child. And here is the illustration of my dream

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
