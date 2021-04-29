Heaver Sky

Day 005

Day 005 app dailyui005 dailyuichallenge icon
Day 005 of Daily UI challenge. I tried to make an icon today, which isn't one of my strong suit. I'll get better overtime!

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
