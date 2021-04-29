Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern

Real estate investment branding

Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern
Andrew Rice for Build Midwestern
Hire Us
  • Save
Real estate investment branding packing tape design business card design branding logo design real estate design real estate
Real estate investment branding packing tape design business card design branding logo design real estate design real estate
Real estate investment branding packing tape design business card design branding logo design real estate design real estate
Download color palette
  1. ab-thumb.jpg
  2. ab1.jpg
  3. ab2.jpg

Abundant life is a business as missions organization that truly is investing in and for their clients. The font and icon were specifically designed to stand out against the normal real estate brand and reflect the people first, heart lead real estate mission they are on.

Build Midwestern
Build Midwestern
A digital first agency grounded by our Midwestern roots.
Hire Us

More by Build Midwestern

View profile
    • Like