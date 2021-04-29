Daily UI - Day 1

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Duration: 25 mins.
For this challenge, I wanted to take a step away from traditional pills, round edges, and pleasant shadows, and try something new. This is ugly, but I like the shapes and organic, child-like feel. There’s some potential here if I spend more time on iterating.
I see a lot of people including extra inputs like Name and Password, but those aren’t necessary most of the time--we can delay that for after they confirm their email.