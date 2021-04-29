Daily UI - Day 1

Duration: 25 mins.

For this challenge, I wanted to take a step away from traditional pills, round edges, and pleasant shadows, and try something new. This is ugly, but I like the shapes and organic, child-like feel. There’s some potential here if I spend more time on iterating.

I see a lot of people including extra inputs like Name and Password, but those aren’t necessary most of the time--we can delay that for after they confirm their email.