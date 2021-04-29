Ridin Dinesh

Responsive product configurator for an online printing company

Responsive product configurator for an online printing company
Project Challenge
This product configurator 2.0 requires great attention as this needs to work with all their 50+ products and also on a mobile device. Creating a seamless and user-friendly experience for customizing a product is going to be difficult.

Project Goal
Create a product configurator that is user-friendly, works with all their products and also with any new product in the future.

See full case study here: https://www.pixelandme.com/portfolio-ggp.html

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
