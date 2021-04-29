Responsive product configurator for an online printing company

Project Challenge

This product configurator 2.0 requires great attention as this needs to work with all their 50+ products and also on a mobile device. Creating a seamless and user-friendly experience for customizing a product is going to be difficult.

Project Goal

Create a product configurator that is user-friendly, works with all their products and also with any new product in the future.

See full case study here: https://www.pixelandme.com/portfolio-ggp.html