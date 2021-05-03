Zahir Ramos

DeFi Dashboard widgets

Zahir Ramos
Zahir Ramos
Hire Me
  • Save
DeFi Dashboard widgets stock finance nft blockchain price graph chart bitcoin ethereum crypto
Download color palette

Excited to work on some DeFi dashboard concepts! Financial charts are always fun ⚡️

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Zahir Ramos
Zahir Ramos
Creative Director / UI Designer @ableton. Formerly @frameio
Hire Me

More by Zahir Ramos

View profile
    • Like