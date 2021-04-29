Yola Yusuf

Instagram Feed and Story Design

Instagram Feed and Story Design
Project: Max's Express Branding
Role: UI / UX Designer + Content Desginer
Status: On Going
App Used: Figma, Procreate, Wix-site

My role as a graphic designer here is to create an eye-catching design for their Instagram post from the brief that already provided.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
