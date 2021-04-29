Sean Pedeflous

Hudson Sleep Pillow Case Logo

Sean Pedeflous
Sean Pedeflous
Hire Me
  • Save
Hudson Sleep Pillow Case Logo sleep pillow logotype branding minimal typography cpg food and drink design logo design logo
Download color palette

Branding & Packaging design for Hudson Sleep - an online silk pillowcase company.

Need to up your startup's branding game? Let's talk!
www.seanpedeflous.com

Sean Pedeflous
Sean Pedeflous
Award Winning Design & Experiential
Hire Me

More by Sean Pedeflous

View profile
    • Like