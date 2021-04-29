Scott Lewis

Kickers Supporters Badge

soccer badge badge mascot sports logo sports soccer logo kangaroo kickeroo richmond kickers richmond futbol football soccer
I wasn't happy with the finer details like the perspective of the face and snout, the angle of the eyes, and especially the nose. I think this is much better.

NOTE: I am in no way associated with the Richmond Kickers. This is image was created as a fan banner for the Red Army, the Kickers' fan supporters' group.

Rebound of
Flaming Kangaroo Red Army patch
