Exploration - 02

Project: Max's Express Branding
Role: UI / UX Designer + Content Desginer
Status: On Going
App Used: Figma, Procreate, Wix-site

To people around Bandung, Indonesia, Baraya Travel is not something that unfamiliar for them. Now, they expand their business to package delivery specifically for Bandung, Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang Selatan area that named "Max's Xpress"

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
