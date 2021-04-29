Edu-Tech Mobile Web Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Project: Ruang Bahasa Desktop view design and Mobile view Design
Role: UI / UX Designer
Status: On Going
App Used: Figma
Due to pandemic, the online course becomes one of some best solution to those who want to learn. Ruang Bahasa is a platform that provides some services that focused on Language Learning. For now, their website is still under construction for a better user experience.
My main role is to work with the developer, back end, front end also people that related to the project to create mobile and desktop view website. Before the final product, I also should create a wireframe and also a prototype. Other than that, to save the company budget during this pandemic, as a User Experience designer, here I also conduct A/B Testing with the team.
Soon, at Ruang Bahasa, the client can choose "Online Course" to learn 22 different languages. The language expertise also can create an account to promote their ability to teach some language.