Daily UI Challenge Day 1

Daily UI Challenge Day 1 web design ui day1
Just started practicing with Adobe XD! A little hard at first coming from being used to Photoshop and Illustrator. Can't wait to learn how I'll adapt in the next few weeks. The inspiration started when I thought about the car I want lol. Started to feel like a scam page but kind of liked it in a way. A great what NOT to do.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
