Nathan Alspaugh

Design guidelines/Component library

Nathan Alspaugh
Nathan Alspaugh
Hire Me
  • Save
Design guidelines/Component library component library component design component ui component design systems design system dashboard ui dashboard material design web typography cards ui ux web design ux design ui design
Design guidelines/Component library component library component design component ui component design systems design system dashboard ui dashboard material design web typography cards ui ux web design ux design ui design
Design guidelines/Component library component library component design component ui component design systems design system dashboard ui dashboard material design web typography cards ui ux web design ux design ui design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot.png
  2. Design.png
  3. Components.png

This is from an old project from when I helped do a design system/component library for a company that manufactures car safety equipment

Nathan Alspaugh
Nathan Alspaugh
Designer of screens. Eater of tacos.
Hire Me

More by Nathan Alspaugh

View profile
    • Like