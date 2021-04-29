Christine Cruz

DAILY UI 010 - Social Share

DAILY UI 010 - Social Share socialshare dailyui010 dailyui
Icons of social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pop out when the share icon is clicked. My next goal is to learn how to animate to improve how I present my work.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
