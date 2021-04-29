🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Wattz is a startup that is hoping to construct millions of chargers that are dual purpose for electric vehicles and smart phones. They will have an app that allows you to locate pay for the use of the stations. They are named after the famous inventor James Watt.📱🚘⚡️