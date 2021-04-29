Kenton Summers

Wattz

Kenton Summers
Kenton Summers
  • Save
Wattz typography branding vector icon logo
Download color palette

Wattz is a startup that is hoping to construct millions of chargers that are dual purpose for electric vehicles and smart phones. They will have an app that allows you to locate pay for the use of the stations. They are named after the famous inventor James Watt.📱🚘⚡️

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Kenton Summers
Kenton Summers

More by Kenton Summers

View profile
    • Like