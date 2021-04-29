Alex Kater

Bucking Bronco

Alex Kater
Alex Kater
  • Save
Bucking Bronco design
Download color palette

I started with sunset image since those always provide nice gradients. Then I edited the bucking bronco to have dark shadows from the dawn.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Alex Kater
Alex Kater

More by Alex Kater

View profile
    • Like