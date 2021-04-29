Avery Elias

36 Days of Type Letters

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
  • Save
36 Days of Type Letters lettering logo 36daysoftype animal illustration typedesign drawingart animal art kangaroo zebra procreate art illustration lettermark typogaphy type lettering
Download color palette

My top 6 favourite letters from the 36 Days of Type challenge :)

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

More by Avery Elias

View profile
    • Like