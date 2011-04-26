👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Thrilled to announce this project got nominated for a D&AD Student Award :).
Apologies for having to keep it hush for so long, we've only just been allowed to reveal the work online.
You can view it—and the other nominations in its category—on the D&AD website. Let me know if you need to register, I can mirror it somewhere if need be :)
http://www.dandad.org/awards/student/2011/categories/11/interactive-design