Jon Gold

Nominated.

Jon Gold
Jon Gold
  • Save
Nominated. dandad dad bbc
Download color palette

Thrilled to announce this project got nominated for a D&AD Student Award :).

Apologies for having to keep it hush for so long, we've only just been allowed to reveal the work online.

You can view it—and the other nominations in its category—on the D&AD website. Let me know if you need to register, I can mirror it somewhere if need be :)
http://www.dandad.org/awards/student/2011/categories/11/interactive-design

00461685e4b26f351567cbd09a5b9ce4
Rebound of
Shhh
By Jon Gold
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Jon Gold
Jon Gold

More by Jon Gold

View profile
    • Like