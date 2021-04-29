Michel Alexander

Sura App - Proposal

Michel Alexander
Michel Alexander
  • Save
Sura App - Proposal userinterface application app design app user interfaces ux design ui design ux ui design
Download color palette

Proposal for SURA, adding a different user experience and modifying the look and feel of the product.
---
Do you need some help?
Send us message: monva95@outlook.com
---
Do you like it? Press "L".

Michel Alexander
Michel Alexander

More by Michel Alexander

View profile
    • Like