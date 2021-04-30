Badr Edd
logorilla

clareti

Badr Edd
logorilla
Badr Edd for logorilla
Hire Us
  • Save
clareti c logo letter c monogram speak talk bubble chatting mental health communication modern clean chat chatbot design creative clever simple minimal logo
Download color palette

exploring a logo design for an ongoing project.
the concept is a combination between letter C and chat icon.
your feedback is welcome.
---------
for inquries :
info@logorilla.art
www.logorilla.art

logorilla
logorilla
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by logorilla

View profile
    • Like