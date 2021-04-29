iOS & iPad OS 15 Control Center Concept

There is a lot of buzz suggesting that iOS 15 will feature a redesigned Control Center.

This concept is inspired by the new Control Center found in MacOS Big Sur. However, I knew I wanted a layout that is easy to customize and rearrange while still maintaining the importance of essential settings and controls.

To do this, I found that placing essential controls in rows not only saves space, it gives easy access and maintains hierarchy to keep essentials easy to spot and access. Everything is arrangeable and can be done inside Control Center. Adding and arranging controls works just like adding and arranging apps and widgets on your home screen. New to control center, adding controls from shortcuts and apps, and system matching dark and light modes.

What do you hope to see Apple add to the new control center?

