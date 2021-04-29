Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern

Tech branding package

Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern
Andrew Rice for Build Midwestern
Hire Us
  • Save
Tech branding package electical logo horse logo horseicon icon techbranding branding logo logodesign
Tech branding package electical logo horse logo horseicon icon techbranding branding logo logodesign
Download color palette
  1. stockdale-thumb.jpg
  2. stockdale-image1.jpg

Stockdale communications is a telecom and electric company, we loved the idea of mixing the most powerful and elegant "stock" around with something that most iconically represents electricity and communication, we think it's pretty lit ;)

Build Midwestern
Build Midwestern
A digital first agency grounded by our Midwestern roots.
Hire Us

More by Build Midwestern

View profile
    • Like