S/M PORTFOLIO

I was commissioned to make a portfolio of various social media jobs for a community manager. The mission was that it would only focus on the design of the posts and the work that they contained, that is why we created a totally clean layout that would highlight them. That is why this layout could not seem or compare to anything that was inside. This is the result, simple and high in contrast.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118548669/SOCIAL-MEDIA-LAYOUT-DESIGN