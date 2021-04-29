Marco Baccioli

Pinocchio's cricket and whale

Marco Baccioli
Marco Baccioli
  • Save
Pinocchio's cricket and whale whale cricket pinocchio minimalistic illustration digital painting italy flowers contemporary color palette colorful bold
Download color palette

Pinocchio's tale in a bold, minimalistic illustration.

Marco Baccioli
Marco Baccioli

More by Marco Baccioli

View profile
    • Like