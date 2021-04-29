Marco Baccioli

Sunshine cat

Sunshine cat bird illustration digital painting italy flowers contemporary color palette bold colorful pisa cat
Italy's magical and fascinating charm, in a bold, minimalistic illustration. The Italian spirit in a beautiful and colorful visual nutshell.

