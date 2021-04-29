Kento Ishiduka

RED AND GREEN CO.,LTD.

Kento Ishiduka
Kento Ishiduka
  • Save
RED AND GREEN CO.,LTD. concept branding green red lady design typography japanese interface japan apparel
Download color palette

RED AND GREEN CO.,LTD. is Apparel brands based in Shibuya, Tokyo.
And we are running for awwwards.
I hope you like this project as we would appriciate your support ❤️💚
https://www.awwwards.com/sites/red-and-green-co-ltd

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Kento Ishiduka
Kento Ishiduka

More by Kento Ishiduka

View profile
    • Like