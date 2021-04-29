Mike Ralph

Mr. Cat Band Logo Design

Mr. Cat Band Logo Design band logo rocknroll logodesign graphic designer logo branding illustration vector typography adobe illustrator graphic design design
My kids started a two-piece band and are calling themselves Mr. Cat, so I had some fun creating a logo design for their band.

