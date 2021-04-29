Paybase Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Paybase allows businesses to build your payment-based products with complete flexibility.
The streamline payments, compliance and risk management into a single API, giving people access to state-of-the-art capabilities and allowing them to build more disruptive products. We were asked to create a logo that will not only show transaction but also represent security during the transaction.