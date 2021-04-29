Grass Indonesia Website

GRASS Indonesia is the pioneer of the first touchless shampoo in Indonesia. GRASS, which has more than 16 years of experience, and is marketed in more than 60 countries, has a mission to become an indispensable friend and partner for the car wash and cleaning business, with first-class service and product quality.

This touchless or touchless shampoo is well known and has been a car wash companion in Russia and several European Union countries for more than 16 years. This touchless shampoo is made with water-based technology and other raw materials that are safe and not at all dangerous, contain anti-corrosion substances, and various safe substances that make the car look cleaner and shinier after washing.

Brief:

We were contacted by the Grass team to create an official website for Grass, for this brief stage we received an explanation of Grass products as a touchless shampoo for Cars & Motorbikes and the purpose of creating the Grass website. The platform used is to use the WordPress CMS (Content Management System) which the Grass team is familiar with and maximize SEO (Search Engine Optimization) activation. Wireframe, Web Design to development, we set a timeline for weekly report reviews and periodic feedback from the Grass team to achieve good website results based on quality control.

Goals:

The purpose of creating the Grass website is to provide information for customers and Dealer Partners and the Car Wash Station to find out details of Grass products and the use of SEO website articles and keywords to attract Grass partners throughout Indonesia.

-

Social Media:

