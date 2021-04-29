O'Laa

UNIWHALES

O'Laa
O'Laa
  • Save
UNIWHALES brand identity logos logobrand logodesigner behance unicorn logo logoart flatdesign abstract logo unicorn whale icon whale logo awesome logo logodesign dribble
Download color palette

What do you think about this one?
Let us know in the comments
.
follow Instagram https://www.instagram.com/olaa_std/
for more design inspiration

O'Laa
O'Laa

More by O'Laa

View profile
    • Like