Cryptus - A Crypto App

It is an App available for Android and iOS that allows the purchase and sale of Cryptocurrencies through a virtual wallet (CVU).
This project has a particular history, and is that it was originally intended for a provider of an exchange house of different physical currencies. After several months of iteration, cryptocurrencies arrived and its business model changed in the blink of an eye.
The truth is that the process was very interesting and achieving a simple and transparent UI was an important point for the client. Beyond the concept, the process was designed to work in a real environment and thought about the Latin American user.
If you want to see more screenshots of this project you can visit the Behance link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117303527/Cryptus-A-Crypto-project
Thank you very much!