Fish Bone Diagram Mind Mapping infographic design - No Appreciation of Staff 鱼骨头图 思维导图 信息图
“No appreciation for staff” using fish bone infographic design diagram to identify root causes of key challenges
A fishbone diagram, also known as Ishikawa diagram or cause and effect diagram, is a tool used to visualize all the potential causes of a problem in order to discover the root causes. The fishbone diagram helps one group these causes and provides a structure in which to display them.
#fishbonediagram #fishbone #mindmapping #infographic #InformationDesign #infographics #鱼骨头图 #思维导图 #信息图
For full preview please visit:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118423951/Fish-Bone-Diagram-Mind-Mapping-infographic-design?
https://www.lemongraphic.design/#/fish-bone-diagram-mind-mapping-infographic-design-no-appreciation-of-staff-/