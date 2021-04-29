Spencer La Buda

ATK Live

Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda
  • Save
ATK Live illustration
Download color palette

I did this illustration for a class project that involved creating mock promo posters for musical acts performing at a mini-festival on the school campus. I first sketched this illustration, then made a vector version with Illustrator.

This is my first Dribbble post!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda

More by Spencer La Buda

View profile
    • Like