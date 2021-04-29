Briony Marsh - embellishment design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I worked with Australian fashion designer Briony Marsh to create this embellishment to decorate the fronts of a jacket. I first draw then work on paper with glue and thread with the exact sequins and beads to be used (I have an extensive collection from India where the production took place as they are experts in this kind of hand stitched embellishment). This is the final result.