Monitoring Assets - Visualizing Media Supply Chains

Monitoring Assets - Visualizing Media Supply Chains
This project was to help me try to visualize what working with media and media supply chains might look like. If we think of "media" as boxes of "curated data", we can imagine a sort of factory setting in which we can interact with it.

In this particular illustration, I wanted to imagine what the monitoring center might look like as we see assets go through our workflow and see the types of jobs run on those assets.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
